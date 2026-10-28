© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Clearing House to open Charlotte operations center, add 200 jobs

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:22 AM EDT

A major financial services processing firm is expanding its North Carolina presence with a new operations center in Charlotte.

The Clearing House said the project will create 200 jobs and bring an investment of about $11.5 million to the city.

The new facility will include a client engagement center and corporate offices. The Clearing House operates payment systems that handle more than $2 trillion in transactions each business day.

CEO David Watson said Charlotte's banking industry and talent pool made the city an attractive location for the expansion.

The Clearing House already operates a center in Winston-Salem.

City and Mecklenburg County officials said the announcement further strengthens Charlotte's position as a major financial services hub.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.