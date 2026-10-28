Clearing House to open Charlotte operations center, add 200 jobs

A major financial services processing firm is expanding its North Carolina presence with a new operations center in Charlotte.

The Clearing House said the project will create 200 jobs and bring an investment of about $11.5 million to the city.

The new facility will include a client engagement center and corporate offices. The Clearing House operates payment systems that handle more than $2 trillion in transactions each business day.

CEO David Watson said Charlotte's banking industry and talent pool made the city an attractive location for the expansion.

The Clearing House already operates a center in Winston-Salem.

City and Mecklenburg County officials said the announcement further strengthens Charlotte's position as a major financial services hub.