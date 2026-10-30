CATS launches fare ambassador program on Charlotte light rail

Public transit riders in Charlotte will see increased fare enforcement on trains and station platforms starting Friday.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has launched a new fare ambassador program aimed at ensuring riders have valid tickets while also helping make the transit experience more efficient.

According to WJZY, 60 fare ambassadors will be deployed along the Blue Line.

In addition to checking fares, ambassadors will assist riders with purchasing tickets and help them navigate the transit system.

Transit officials say the program is designed to improve compliance with fare requirements while providing customer service and support for passengers.