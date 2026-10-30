South Carolina to restrict some SNAP purchases under new nutrition initiative

Starting Sunday, South Carolina will tighten restrictions on what people can buy with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

Candy, energy drinks, regular soft drinks and other sweetened beverages will no longer be eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits. Diet and zero-sugar sodas will still be allowed.

The changes are part of a two-year state initiative called Healthy Food SC, which aims to encourage participants to make more nutritious food and beverage purchases.

The new rules will apply at all SNAP retailers across South Carolina.