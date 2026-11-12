Alaska Airlines to begin nonstop Charlotte-Seattle service

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is adding Alaska Airlines as its ninth domestic airline.

Starting June 10, 2027, the carrier will offer daily nonstop flights between Charlotte and Seattle aboard a Boeing 737.

Airport officials said the new service will provide travelers with additional options and connections to destinations across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome Alaska Airlines to Charlotte and increase our strong network of airline partners,” said Haley Gentry, CEO at CLT. “Expanding air service is essential to meeting the needs of our growing region. This new service will provide expanded connectivity, greater convenience, and more travel choices for our community.”

Alaska Airlines is the first new domestic carrier to begin service at Charlotte Douglas since 2023. Tickets are now on sale.