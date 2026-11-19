Charlotte-based electric vehicle charger company Alpitronic Americas is moving forward with plans to open a manufacturing facility in Fort Mill as part of a $33.9 million investment.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the project is expected to create 70 jobs within five years.

Production is scheduled to begin in February at a 170,000-square-foot building on Stateview Boulevard. The facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo Home Mortgage campus near Interstate 77 and Carowinds.

Alpitronic Americas purchased the building in September for more than $28 million.