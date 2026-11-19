Housing affordability in the Charlotte region continues to decline as rising home prices and mortgage rates put homeownership out of reach for many residents, according to UNC Charlotte's annual State of Housing report.

The report found that 75% of households cannot afford a median-priced home, while 53% are priced out of entry-level homes. Both figures are the highest levels of unaffordability recorded in the study's eight-year history.

The annual income needed to afford a median-priced home has more than doubled since 2020, reaching about $160,000 this year.

The region's median home price has climbed to $450,000, while mortgage rates above 7% have erased recent gains in affordability.

Despite an increase in housing construction, affordable options remain limited. The Charlotte region added nearly 25,000 housing units last year, according to the report.

However, just 17% of homes sold this year were priced below $300,000.

Researchers also warned that slowing apartment construction could further tighten housing supply and push costs higher next year.