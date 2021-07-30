© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area News

Charlotte Nonprofit To Offer Free Home Repairs For Mecklenburg Residents

WFAE | By Kamille Houston
Published July 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT
Realtors Care Day workers staining a wooden ramp.
Canopy Housing Foundation
/
The application for residents interested in receiving free home repairs during the Realtors Care Day event closes at midnight tonight.

A Charlotte-based nonprofit is offering free home repairs for local residents.

Realtors® Care Day, hosted by the Canopy Realtor® Association’s Canopy Housing Foundation, is an annual home repair project that assists residents with exterior home repairs.

The home repair project will service homes in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Haywood counties Friday, Sept. 14. Interested homeowners can email the Canopy Housing Foundation at foundation@carolinahome.com. The application closes July 30 at midnight.

Leah's Hopes and Dreams
Charlotte Area News
Meet Three Local Organizations Serving Homeless Residents In Uptown Charlotte
Kamille Houston
,

Home repairs administered by the foundation include replacing windows and rotten wood, building decks and ramps, landscaping and painting, among other repairs.

Realtors Care Day began in 2009 to assist residents who were unable to afford repairs on generational homes, according to Terri Marshall, executive director of the Canopy Housing Foundation. Since then, the project has evolved to service a variety of homeowners.

“We work with a lot of single parents, senior citizens, people who are working very hard, but just need a little bit of help in terms of those exterior repairs to make sure they’re continuing to live in their home and that they can continue to live in a safe environment,” Marshall said.

The home repair project paused operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but housing struggles continued for many residents. The need for home repairs is even greater this year, Marshall said.

light_rail.jpg
Charlotte Area News
Charlotte Transit Consultant Says Sales Tax Will Grow Faster Than History Suggests
Steve Harrison
,

“COVID just created a lot of new situations on top of what we already had in the community, so we feel like it’s even more critical for the project to take place this year,” she said.

This is also the first year the home repair project will service Haywood County following the Haywood Realtor Association’s merger with the Canopy Realtor Association last January.

In addition to accepting applications from interested homeowners, the Canopy Housing Foundation partners with local municipalities and nonprofits to identify residents that need assistance. Marshall said the city of Charlotte provides the foundation with residents the city is unable to help, and the foundation coordinates with local branches of Habitat for Humanity.

Union Square Hickory NC
Charlotte Talks
Hickory And Lenoir Mayors Discuss Post-Pandemic Challenges And Successes
Wendy Herkey
,

Marshall said interested homeowners not included in the project this year will be considered for next year’s project. The Canopy Housing Foundation will also direct homeowners with severe needs to other organizations that can provide assistance.

During the previous Realtors Care Day event in 2019, the foundation assisted 14 home sites and four community sites in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties and helped over 200 homeowners.

Realtors Care Day is among other initiatives by the Canopy Housing Foundation to address housing inequality. This week, the foundation awarded $80,750 in grants to nonprofits in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Haywood counties.

On Oct. 24, the foundation will host the 2021 Strides for Shelter 5k race to fundraise for the Hope House Foundation, a nonprofit that serves women and children experiencing homelessness in Huntersville.

Sign up for The Frequency to get headlines straight to your email inbox each weekday morning

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area News
Kamille Houston
Kamille Houston is a WFAE intern covering stories grounded in community outreach and engagement. She is currently studying English at the University of Pennsylvania, where she writes on race and equity for the student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian.
See stories by Kamille Houston