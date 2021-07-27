Hickory And Lenoir Mayors Discuss Post-Pandemic Challenges And Successes

This summer we’ve been visiting with mayors from towns surrounding Charlotte. We started in northern Mecklenburg County with the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson. Then we went west to Gaston County and talked to mayors from Gastonia, Belmont and Mount Holly.

This time we travel to the home of WFHE, Hickory and Lenoir. That's the area of the state many used to call the Unifour area, which is now more commonly known as the Hickory metro.

Like the other town mayors we’ve met, they’re dealing with a dearth of affordable housing and the pains associated with growth and supplying the infrastructure to support it. We'll talk about the importance of their downtowns, development and how the towns managed the pandemic.

Guests:

Hank Guess, mayor of Hickory

Joe Gibbons, mayor of Lenoir

