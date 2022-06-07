NC police department breaks gun seizure record in May

Police in North Carolina's largest city say they've broken a 7-year-old record for the number of guns seized by officers in a month in May.

A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 413 firearms related to criminal investigations were seized last month, including a number of guns connected to a person apprehended with the help of a tracking device.

Education Two more guns at CMS schools bring year's total to a record 30 Two more guns have been confiscated from students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as the school year winds to a close. That makes 30 so far this year, breaking a previous record of 22 in a full school year. Listen • 1:02

According to police, officers reported multiple locations were targeted by someone breaking into cars and seizing items. The suspect had broken into 14 cars, the news release said. One of the victims told police he had a GPS device attached to his stolen backpack, which officers traced to a home on the north side of the city.

The suspect ran from officers and sped away in a car, but using the tracking device, officers caught him and took him into custody. The suspect faces multiple charges, including felony larceny and possession of a stolen firearm.

So far this year, CMPD says it has seized 1,230 guns, up 11% from 2021. The number of guns seized this year is 40% higher than the average over the last five years, police said.