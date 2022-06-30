© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Brooklyn Village Avenue replaces Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Brook Vill 2.jpg
gov channel.com
The City of Charlotte unveiled the new street sign for Brooklyn Village Avenue, replacing Stonewall Street.

The City of Charlotte unveiled the new street sign today for Brooklyn Village Avenue. It replaces Stonewall Street, originally named for the Confederate general whose wife lived in Charlotte. The new name honors the legacy of Brooklyn, a predominately black neighborhood located in Charlotte's Second Ward. Brooklyn was its own community within the city with its own businesses, schools, churches, restaurants, shops and entertainment. The event marks the final street renaming to take place as part of the city's Legacy Commission work.

Former Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools board chair Arthur Griffin graduated from Second Ward High School in 1966. He spoke at the unveiling ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center this morning

“Brooklyn was more than just a place," he said. "Brooklyn was a lifestyle. Brooklyn was an attitude. Brooklyn had a soul.”

The neighborhood was razed during the 1960s and 70s in the name of urban renewal. More than a thousand families were displaced and over 1,400 structures were demolished

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said the sign is a symbol for the city.

“You know, we have tens of thousands of visitors coming into this city and this convention center and now they’ll see what the New South Charlotte can look like," she said. "We know that this represents positive change.”

The full ceremony is available on the City of Charlotte YouTube Channel

Residents and property owners who live on any of the nine renamed streets may locate resources by visiting charlottenc.gov/legacy, calling 311 or emailing legacy@charlottenc.gov for assistance.

