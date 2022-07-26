© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

Construction worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport airport electrocuted

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
CLT_Airport_Ford.jpg
Chris Ford
/
Flickr

A construction worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport airport was electrocuted, according to a California-based company for whom he worked.

The Charlotte Observer reports Rosendin Electric, a company based in San Jose, California, filed a report Monday morning confirming Sunday's death at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. John Mallow, the spokesman for the N.C. Department of Labor, said the death was caused by electrocution.

A statement from Rosendin said it was joining the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the N.C. Department of Labor in an investigation.

The worker’s identity has not been released and the labor department is investigating the incident, Mallow said. It's not immediately known what project the worker was involved with when he died, or what time it happened.

The airport began several construction projects in 2015. The west side of a $608 million terminal lobby expansion was recently opened to passengers, but some parts of the lobby, such as ticketing booths and additional lighting, are still being installed. There also are other ongoing projects around the airport complex.

Charlotte Area
