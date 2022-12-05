© 2022 WFAE
Southern Pines deals with cold, power outage, closed schools and a question: Why?

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published December 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
This photos shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C. on Sunday. Tens of thousands were without power in the county after what authorities say was an act of criminal vandalism at multiple substations.
John Nagy
/
The Pilot via AP
This photos shows the gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, N.C. on Sunday. Tens of thousands were without power in the county after what authorities say was an act of criminal vandalism at multiple substations.

A curfew was in place overnight and school was cancelled Monday in Moore County, about two hours east of Charlotte, after a series of gunfire attacks on two electrical substations over the weekend that knocked out power across the county.

As of Monday morning, Duke Energy says about 33,000 residents and businesses are without power. That’s down from about 45,000 over the weekend, but outages could last until Thursday because major pieces of equipment need to be replaced. For the latest, David Woronoff, the longtime publisher of The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines, joined WFAE's Marshall Terry on Morning Edition.

