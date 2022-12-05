Southern Pines deals with cold, power outage, closed schools and a question: Why?

A curfew was in place overnight and school was cancelled Monday in Moore County, about two hours east of Charlotte, after a series of gunfire attacks on two electrical substations over the weekend that knocked out power across the county.

As of Monday morning, Duke Energy says about 33,000 residents and businesses are without power. That’s down from about 45,000 over the weekend, but outages could last until Thursday because major pieces of equipment need to be replaced. For the latest, David Woronoff, the longtime publisher of The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines, joined WFAE's Marshall Terry on Morning Edition.

