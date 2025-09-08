CMPD and FBI conducting training exercise at Bojangles Coliseum

A heads-up for anyone in or passing through east Charlotte toda. The FBI and CMPD are conducting a large-scale training exercise at Bojangles’ Coliseum from 7:30 this morning to 5PM tonight. It will include several simulations of serious incidents, though police didn’t provide details.

Expect to see a big police presence from federal, state and local agencies, as well as loud noises throughout the day. Police are also conducting a related simulation at Latta Nature Preserve during the day.