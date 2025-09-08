© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD and FBI conducting training exercise at Bojangles Coliseum

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT

A heads-up for anyone in or passing through east Charlotte toda. The FBI and CMPD are conducting a large-scale training exercise at Bojangles’ Coliseum from 7:30 this morning to 5PM tonight. It will include several simulations of serious incidents, though police didn’t provide details.

Expect to see a big police presence from federal, state and local agencies, as well as loud noises throughout the day. Police are also conducting a related simulation at Latta Nature Preserve during the day.
Charlotte Area CMPDFBI
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for more than 15 years. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
