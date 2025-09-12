Charlotte FC looks to win ninth straight win

Charlotte FC will try for a ninth straight Major League Soccer win tomorrow night at home when they face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with playoff positioning on the line and just five games left in the regular season. Coach Dean Smith will be at Bank of America Stadium but not on the sidelines. He’s been suspended for one game after accumulating three yellow cards or, formal warnings from referees.

"Probably sit in in the box with Mr. Tepper, if he'll allow me in there with him, watch the game and feed back to the people to get my message to them on the bench to what I'm seeing," Smith said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 Saturday night in Uptown Charlotte.