NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC looks to win ninth straight win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT

Charlotte FC will try for a ninth straight Major League Soccer win tomorrow night at home when they face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with playoff positioning on the line and just five games left in the regular season. Coach Dean Smith will be at Bank of America Stadium but not on the sidelines. He’s been suspended for one game after accumulating three yellow cards or, formal warnings from referees.

"Probably sit in in the box with Mr. Tepper, if he'll allow me in there with him, watch the game and feed back to the people to get my message to them on the bench to what I'm seeing," Smith said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 Saturday night in Uptown Charlotte.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
