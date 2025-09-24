Escaped monkey struck by car

A monkey was hit by a car on Tuesday, a week after it escaped from a zoo in Iredell County, according to animal services.

WBTV reports the animal got away from Zootastic Park last Wednesday and was reportedly struck by a vehicle yesterday in the Troutman area.

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene of the crash, the monkey was alive. Authorities reportedly took immediate action to ensure its safety and rushed it to its owner, Scottie Brown. There’s no word yet on the monkey’s current condition.

Brown said the monkey was able to escape the zoo by pulling the wire bars apart and sliding through them. Once the monkey got out, someone recorded a video that went viral of it climbing power lines in the Troutman area.