NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County Commissioners receive updates on Unsheltered Response Strategy

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 13, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
Residents of a homeless encampment behind a Gastonia church move out their belongings on Aug. 28, 2023.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Residents of a homeless encampment behind a Gastonia church move out their belongings on Aug. 28, 2023.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners are updating the county’s response to homelessness with a new strategy. During a meeting Wednesday afternoon, County leaders reviewed a proposal aimed at addressing homelessness along the Beatties Ford Road and Catherine Simmons Avenue corridor in Charlotte.

The plan calls for expanding outreach services with more workers, increasing capacity at emergency shelters, and opening a temporary resource hub on LaSalle Street.

The initiative would cost more than $560,000 through June 2026. Karen Pelletier, director of Housing Innovation and Stabilization Services, said the proposal focuses on immediate relief for people experiencing homelessness in that area.

"This proposal is not designed to address all systemic and historical issues that have negatively impacted that once vibrant community, but rather addresses unmet health and human services of people living unhoused in that area and add relief to the community," Pelletier said.

Once commissioners approve the plans, most strategies laid out could begin as soon as November 18th.
Tags
Charlotte Area Mecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
