Mecklenburg County Commissioners receive updates on Unsheltered Response Strategy

Mecklenburg County Commissioners are updating the county’s response to homelessness with a new strategy. During a meeting Wednesday afternoon, County leaders reviewed a proposal aimed at addressing homelessness along the Beatties Ford Road and Catherine Simmons Avenue corridor in Charlotte.

The plan calls for expanding outreach services with more workers, increasing capacity at emergency shelters, and opening a temporary resource hub on LaSalle Street.

The initiative would cost more than $560,000 through June 2026. Karen Pelletier, director of Housing Innovation and Stabilization Services, said the proposal focuses on immediate relief for people experiencing homelessness in that area.

"This proposal is not designed to address all systemic and historical issues that have negatively impacted that once vibrant community, but rather addresses unmet health and human services of people living unhoused in that area and add relief to the community," Pelletier said.

Once commissioners approve the plans, most strategies laid out could begin as soon as November 18th.

