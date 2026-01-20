Winter weather possible in Charlotte area this weekend

It’s looking more and more likely that the Charlotte area and parts of both Carolinas could see winter weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast models call for a chance of rain and snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with precipitation potentially changing to a mix of snow and ice. Additional freezing rain and more snow are possible from Saturday into Sunday.

Meteorologists say the timing, temperatures, amounts and exact mix of winter precipitation are still evolving, and residents should stay updated as the forecast refines.

High temperatures are predicted to hover near freezing Saturday and Sunday, with low temperatures near 20 degrees Saturday night.