NEWS BRIEFS

Winter weather possible in Charlotte area this weekend

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:57 AM EST

It’s looking more and more likely that the Charlotte area and parts of both Carolinas could see winter weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast models call for a chance of rain and snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with precipitation potentially changing to a mix of snow and ice. Additional freezing rain and more snow are possible from Saturday into Sunday.

Meteorologists say the timing, temperatures, amounts and exact mix of winter precipitation are still evolving, and residents should stay updated as the forecast refines.

High temperatures are predicted to hover near freezing Saturday and Sunday, with low temperatures near 20 degrees Saturday night.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
