NEWS BRIEFS

CATS suspends service; officials urge people to stay off roads

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 1, 2026 at 10:49 AM EST
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road is covered with snow at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 31. 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road is covered with snow at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 31. 2026.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has suspended all bus and rail services for Sunday, Feb. 1, due to continued hazardous winter weather conditions across the Charlotte region.

CATS officials said crews will work throughout the day Sunday to clear station platforms, bus stops, garages, transit centers and other transit infrastructure in preparation for a partial return to service on Monday, Feb. 2.

Riders should monitor the CATS-Pass app and its official social media accounts on X and Facebook for the latest updates and service information.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation urges people to stay home, as many roads and highways across the state are snow-covered.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation says reduced traffic helps crews plow streets more quickly and safely.
