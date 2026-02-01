CATS suspends service; officials urge people to stay off roads

The Charlotte Area Transit System has suspended all bus and rail services for Sunday, Feb. 1, due to continued hazardous winter weather conditions across the Charlotte region.

CATS officials said crews will work throughout the day Sunday to clear station platforms, bus stops, garages, transit centers and other transit infrastructure in preparation for a partial return to service on Monday, Feb. 2.

Riders should monitor the CATS-Pass app and its official social media accounts on X and Facebook for the latest updates and service information.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation urges people to stay home, as many roads and highways across the state are snow-covered.

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚 this morning unless it's an emergency or you are essential personnel.



That's it. That's the message. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ivZ2H6Ckda — NCDOT (@NCDOT) February 1, 2026

The Charlotte Department of Transportation says reduced traffic helps crews plow streets more quickly and safely.