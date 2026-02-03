© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Siemens Energy will invest over $400m in North Carolina

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
The Amazon wind farm in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in eastern North Carolina is the state's first wind farm.
Manufacturing giant Siemens Energy said it will invest $421 million to expand operations in North Carolina, part of an effort to make the machines to meet growing electricity demand.

The investments will expand factories that manufacture energy infrastructure equipment like generators and transformers, and will create approximately 500 new jobs statewide. Siemens’ Charlotte factory is expanding generator capacity and will resume gas turbine manufacturing after a six-year pause.

In Raleigh, Siemens will expand its grid technology project execution, engineering, sales, and research and development. It’s also investing in a grid parts and service center near Winston-Salem. Last year, Siemens invested $150 million to expand its large power transformer manufacturing facility.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
