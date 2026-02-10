American Airlines flight attendant union passes no-confidence vote against airline CEO

The union that represents American Airlines flight attendants said yesterday its board of directors unanimously passed a no-confidence vote in airline CEO Robert Isom, the first such vote against an American Airlines CEO in the union's history.

CBS reports the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said the vote came in an effort to address what it calls "relentless downward spiral" of the airline under Isom's leadership. American’s second largest hub is in Charlotte.

The union pointed to Isom's salary, saying that as his and other top executives' compensation increased, compensation for flight attendants has not. Members are demanding accountability, improved operational support and leadership change at the company.

Last week, the union that represents 16,000 pilots asked to meet with the board of directors, saying American was “on an underperforming path and has failed to define an identity or a strategy to correct course.”

