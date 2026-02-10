© 2026 WFAE

American Airlines flight attendant union passes no-confidence vote against airline CEO

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:46 PM EST

The union that represents American Airlines flight attendants said yesterday its board of directors unanimously passed a no-confidence vote in airline CEO Robert Isom, the first such vote against an American Airlines CEO in the union's history.

CBS reports the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said the vote came in an effort to address what it calls "relentless downward spiral" of the airline under Isom's leadership. American’s second largest hub is in Charlotte.

The union pointed to Isom's salary, saying that as his and other top executives' compensation increased, compensation for flight attendants has not. Members are demanding accountability, improved operational support and leadership change at the company.

Last week, the union that represents 16,000 pilots asked to meet with the board of directors, saying American was “on an underperforming path and has failed to define an identity or a strategy to correct course.”
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
