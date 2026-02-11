Fort Mill buys land for potential recreational hub

Fort Mill has bought a large, vacant property of Interstate 77 that could become a recreational hub for the town. The Rock Hill Herald reports the town bought the more than 50-acre site for $7.8 million, according to county land records. The property had belonged to Novant Health for two decades. The site is on the east side of the interstate, just north of the Sutton Road interchange.

The purchase follows a year of recreation site and trail master plans that identified a need for more fields or open spaces.