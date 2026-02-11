© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NBA issues multi-game suspensions for Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate after brawl

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:40 PM EST

The NBA has announced penalties from Monday night’s altercation during the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Detroit Pistons. Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate were each suspended four games for fighting and escalating the incident.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart received a seven-game suspension for leaving the bench area, and Jalen Duren was suspended two games. The Hornets face the Atlanta Hawks tonight at Spectrum Center.
