Measles outbreak nearing 1000 cases in the Carolinas

A measles outbreak is nearing 1000 confirmed cases in the Carolinas including in the metro Charlotte area.

The South Carolina Department of Health says 12 more confirmed cases bring the total in the Palmetto State to 962. State officials said 127 people are in quarantine, and eight remain in isolation.

In North Carolina, there have been 22 confirmed cases since December. Mecklenburg County officials have issued measles exposure notices for people at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, two Goodwill locations and a Chipotle.

NCDHHS has confirmed 22 measles cases in North Carolina since late December. Most cases are affecting unvaccinated people, including children.



So far in Mecklenburg County there have been three confirmed cases.

