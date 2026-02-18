© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Measles outbreak nearing 1000 cases in the Carolinas

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:25 PM EST

A measles outbreak is nearing 1000 confirmed cases in the Carolinas including in the metro Charlotte area.

The South Carolina Department of Health says 12 more confirmed cases bring the total in the Palmetto State to 962. State officials said 127 people are in quarantine, and eight remain in isolation.

In North Carolina, there have been 22 confirmed cases since December. Mecklenburg County officials have issued measles exposure notices for people at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, two Goodwill locations and a Chipotle.

So far in Mecklenburg County there have been three confirmed cases.
Tags
News from the Carolinas MeaslesMecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.