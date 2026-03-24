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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Douglas Airport supporting TSA workers with gift card donation acceptance during shutdown

WFAE
Published March 24, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

Charlotte's airport is organizing a gift card donation drive to support TSA employees working without pay due to the partial government shutdown, which has left agents going on six weeks without a pay check. CLT officials said they will accept grocery and gas gift cards with a maximum value of $20.

Cash value gift cards like Visa and Mastercard are not accepted. Travelers can drop gift cards off at the Airport Info desk near Checkpoint 1. Non travelers can donate at the Renaissance West Initiative on Nobles Avenue or Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont on Wilkinson Boulevard.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Douglas International AirportTSA