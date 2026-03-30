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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina issues statewide burn ban amid wildfire risk

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 30, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT
The U.S. Forest Service's Jenifer Bunty supervising a controlled burn.
Jenifer Bunty
The U.S. Forest Service's Jenifer Bunty supervising a controlled burn.

The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a statewide ban on all open burning because of increased wildfire risk.

The ban was issued Saturday, March 28, and cancels all existing burning permits until further notice. The Forest Service has also suspended the issuance of any new permits while the ban remains in effect.

Officials say the ban applies statewide, even to people who previously received approval to burn. Anyone who violates the ban could face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs.

South Carolina issued a burn ban Friday, March 27, but officials there expect to lift it Monday.
Energy & Environment
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain