North Carolina issues statewide burn ban amid wildfire risk

The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a statewide ban on all open burning because of increased wildfire risk.

The ban was issued Saturday, March 28, and cancels all existing burning permits until further notice. The Forest Service has also suspended the issuance of any new permits while the ban remains in effect.

Officials say the ban applies statewide, even to people who previously received approval to burn. Anyone who violates the ban could face a $100 fine plus $183 in court costs.

South Carolina issued a burn ban Friday, March 27, but officials there expect to lift it Monday.