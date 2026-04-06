Charlotte Hornets win fourth straight game

The Charlotte Hornets won for the fourth straight time last night, downing the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-108 on the road. With three games left in the regular season, Charlotte remains eighth in the Eastern Conference where five teams are separated by just two games. Lamelo Ball led the Hornets with 35 points last night and Miles Bridges added 25. He said defense was the key after being down five points at halftime

"Our first half, we didn't do a good job with our physicality. I feel like in the second half we picked up our defense and physicality and that's what got us going on offense, and then it just went from there," Bridges said.

Charlotte visits the Boston Celtics tomorrow night, host the Detroit Pistons Friday and finish the regular season on the road Sunday against the New York Knicks. Those are the top three teams in the conference standings

