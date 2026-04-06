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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets win fourth straight game

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets won for the fourth straight time last night, downing the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-108 on the road. With three games left in the regular season, Charlotte remains eighth in the Eastern Conference where five teams are separated by just two games. Lamelo Ball led the Hornets with 35 points last night and Miles Bridges added 25. He said defense was the key after being down five points at halftime

"Our first half, we didn't do a good job with our physicality. I feel like in the second half we picked up our defense and physicality and that's what got us going on offense, and then it just went from there," Bridges said.

Charlotte visits the Boston Celtics tomorrow night, host the Detroit Pistons Friday and finish the regular season on the road Sunday against the New York Knicks. Those are the top three teams in the conference standings
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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