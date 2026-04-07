© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Boston Celtics tonight

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets face the Boston Celtics tonight on the road with three games left in the regular season. The Hornets are in a three-way tie for seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, locked into at least a play-in game for the postseason. Forward Brandon Miller says buying in to Coach Charles Lee’s offensive philosophy has been the key.

"I think just the, the, the willingness, to be open minded to, you know, share the ball like how we do," Lee said. "I think that's kind of why we get our threes and, you know, great shots after that, so just continue to play the game the right way, and it should take us a long way."

Tipoff in Boston is tonight at 8.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain