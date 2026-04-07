The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Boston Celtics tonight

The Charlotte Hornets face the Boston Celtics tonight on the road with three games left in the regular season. The Hornets are in a three-way tie for seventh in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, locked into at least a play-in game for the postseason. Forward Brandon Miller says buying in to Coach Charles Lee’s offensive philosophy has been the key.

"I think just the, the, the willingness, to be open minded to, you know, share the ball like how we do," Lee said. "I think that's kind of why we get our threes and, you know, great shots after that, so just continue to play the game the right way, and it should take us a long way."

Tipoff in Boston is tonight at 8.

