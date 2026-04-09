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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina unemployment rate figures are flat

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

North Carolina’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.8%. The state Commerce Department says the seasonally adjusted rate for January 2026 is unchanged from December 2025 and from a year earlier.

Major industries experiencing increases were Private Education and Health Services, as well as Construction. Manufacturing saw a net loss of more than 11,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate in Mecklenburg County is 3.5%. The Charlotte Metro area, which includes Concord and Gastonia, is at 3.6 %.
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News from the Carolinas NC Unemployment RateMecklenburg County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain