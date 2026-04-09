North Carolina unemployment rate figures are flat

North Carolina’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.8%. The state Commerce Department says the seasonally adjusted rate for January 2026 is unchanged from December 2025 and from a year earlier.

Major industries experiencing increases were Private Education and Health Services, as well as Construction. Manufacturing saw a net loss of more than 11,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate in Mecklenburg County is 3.5%. The Charlotte Metro area, which includes Concord and Gastonia, is at 3.6 %.