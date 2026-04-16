Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball fined $60,000 for two incidents vs the Heat

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Orlando Magic tomorrow night for the final playoff spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Orlando lost to the Philadelphia 76ers last night 109-97 in the play-in tournament. Charlotte beat Orlando three out of four times this season.

Meanwhile, the NBA has fined Hornets guard Lamelo Ball $60,000 for two incidents in Tuesday’s win against the Miami Heat. After a review, the league assessed a flagrant foul against Ball for tripping Bam Adebayo in the first half and fined him $35,000.

Ball was not called for a foul by referees. He was asked about it after the game.

"I apologize on that one. I mean, I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'm going to check on him and see if he's OK and everything," Ball said.

Additionally, Ball was fined $25,000 for using profane language during a postgame TV interview.

