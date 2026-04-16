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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball fined $60,000 for two incidents vs the Heat

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:13 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Orlando Magic tomorrow night for the final playoff spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Orlando lost to the Philadelphia 76ers last night 109-97 in the play-in tournament. Charlotte beat Orlando three out of four times this season.

Meanwhile, the NBA has fined Hornets guard Lamelo Ball $60,000 for two incidents in Tuesday’s win against the Miami Heat. After a review, the league assessed a flagrant foul against Ball for tripping Bam Adebayo in the first half and fined him $35,000.

Ball was not called for a foul by referees. He was asked about it after the game.

"I apologize on that one. I mean, I got hit in the head, didn't really know where I was, but I'm going to check on him and see if he's OK and everything," Ball said.

Additionally, Ball was fined $25,000 for using profane language during a postgame TV interview.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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