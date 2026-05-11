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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council Safety Committee votes 4-0 to move red light camera program

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.
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Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.

A plan to bring red light cameras back to Charlotte took a big step forward today after winning approval from the City Council’s safety committee.

The committee voted 4-0 to advance a city-funded program to place 10 red light cameras across Charlotte.

If approved by the full council, the city could fine red light runners $75 per violation, with a majority of the revenue benefiting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The program would cost $600,000 a year.

The committee also considered having CMS run the program and reimburse the city for expenses, but Council Member Ed Driggs said he wasn’t sure lawmakers in Raleigh would approve that plan, which they would need to do.

“I hate to be negative, but I’m just saying the environment is such that I don’t know about the politics of that,” Driggs told the committee.

Charlotte previously had red light cameras from 1998 to 2006 before the program was cut because of cost concerns.
Tags
Politics Mecklenburg CountyRed Light CamerasCharlotte City Council
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.