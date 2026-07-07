US Men's National team knocked out of World Cup

The US Men’s National Team was knocked out of the World Cup soccer tournament last night, falling to Belgium 4-1 in the round of 16. Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream was captain of the team and said what they accomplished was inspiring to kids who aspire to play the game he loves.

"If you look at what we've done, I don't think that, the conversation should die down," Ream said. "I think it, it should be how incredible this journey has been with this group. You know, how can we keep the conversation going? How can those boys and girls continue to, how can we continue to inspire them, now that the tournament is over."

Belgium moves on to play Spain in the next round. Charlotte FC returns to action two weeks from tomorrow (July 22) when they host Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium.

