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NEWS BRIEFS

US Men's National team knocked out of World Cup

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT

The US Men’s National Team was knocked out of the World Cup soccer tournament last night, falling to Belgium 4-1 in the round of 16. Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream was captain of the team and said what they accomplished was inspiring to kids who aspire to play the game he loves.

"If you look at what we've done, I don't think that, the conversation should die down," Ream said. "I think it, it should be how incredible this journey has been with this group. You know, how can we keep the conversation going? How can those boys and girls continue to, how can we continue to inspire them, now that the tournament is over."

Belgium moves on to play Spain in the next round. Charlotte FC returns to action two weeks from tomorrow (July 22) when they host Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium.
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News from the Carolinas FIFA World CupSports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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