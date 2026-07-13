CATS Blue Line to run single track during drainage work

Charlotte light rail riders should prepare for schedule changes beginning Monday as the Charlotte Area Transit System starts drainage work along the Blue Line.

From Monday through Aug. 9, Blue Line trains will operate on a single track between the Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn and Scaleybark stations.

Riders should use the northbound platform at all four stations through July 26. Beginning July 27, passengers should board from the southbound platform.

CATS says major delays are not expected, but riders are encouraged to check the CATS-Pass app for updated schedules and real-time service information.

The project will also close the southbound lanes of South Boulevard between Clanton and Old Pineville roads through Aug. 14.