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NEWS BRIEFS

CATS Blue Line to run single track during drainage work

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
Erin Keever
/
WFAE

Charlotte light rail riders should prepare for schedule changes beginning Monday as the Charlotte Area Transit System starts drainage work along the Blue Line.

From Monday through Aug. 9, Blue Line trains will operate on a single track between the Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn and Scaleybark stations.

Riders should use the northbound platform at all four stations through July 26. Beginning July 27, passengers should board from the southbound platform.

CATS says major delays are not expected, but riders are encouraged to check the CATS-Pass app for updated schedules and real-time service information.

The project will also close the southbound lanes of South Boulevard between Clanton and Old Pineville roads through Aug. 14.
News from the Carolinas
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.