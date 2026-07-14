Over 200 North Carolinians have experienced parasitic illness
A parasitic illness that can cause explosive diarrhea has sickened at least 240 people in North Carolina since May, with 150 of those in Wake County. State health officials say Cyclospora is typically spread through contaminated food like raw vegetables and fruit, or water and often takes about a week for symptoms to appear. The illness is treatable with antibiotics, and people can reduce their risk by washing fresh produce and washing your hands.