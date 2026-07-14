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NEWS BRIEFS

Over 200 North Carolinians have experienced parasitic illness

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 14, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

A parasitic illness that can cause explosive diarrhea has sickened at least 240 people in North Carolina since May, with 150 of those in Wake County. State health officials say Cyclospora is typically spread through contaminated food like raw vegetables and fruit, or water and often takes about a week for symptoms to appear. The illness is treatable with antibiotics, and people can reduce their risk by washing fresh produce and washing your hands.
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News from the Carolinas public health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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