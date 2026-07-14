Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee looks to make changes to Youth Protection Ordinance

Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee meets this morning at 11 to discuss possible changes to the city’s Youth Protection Ordinance. The meeting comes amid growing concerns around so-called “teen takeovers” around the city, including a takeover of Romare Bearden Park last month that resulted in 24 arrests and the confiscation of a firearm. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they successfully broke up a takeover at the University City Boardwalk over the weekend.

The committee will consider what actions they can take to mitigate safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County is offering a series of Teen Summer Jams the next three Fridays at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center. The events feature music, basketball and games from 6:30 to 11pm for teens 13 to 18 years old. Space is limited and registration is free online.

