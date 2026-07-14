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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee looks to make changes to Youth Protection Ordinance

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 14, 2026 at 10:18 AM EDT

Charlotte City Council’s Safety Committee meets this morning at 11 to discuss possible changes to the city’s Youth Protection Ordinance. The meeting comes amid growing concerns around so-called “teen takeovers” around the city, including a takeover of Romare Bearden Park last month that resulted in 24 arrests and the confiscation of a firearm. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they successfully broke up a takeover at the University City Boardwalk over the weekend.

The committee will consider what actions they can take to mitigate safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County is offering a series of Teen Summer Jams the next three Fridays at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center. The events feature music, basketball and games from 6:30 to 11pm for teens 13 to 18 years old. Space is limited and registration is free online.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte City CouncilYouth Diversion
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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