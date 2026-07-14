Beam Intermediate School will remain open

Gaston County Schools will not close Beam Intermediate School ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

The Gaston Gazette reports after months of discussion about a feasibility study, the district now says that it plans to operate the facility in the coming school year.

School leaders previously said that closing Beam would save Gaston County Schools nearly $300,000 per year - money they hoped would help fill a multi-million-dollar budget gap .

In addition to closing Beam, the district is still considering plans to consolidate resources for Gaston Virtual Academy, Gaston Early College High School and Gaston Early College of Medical Sciences.

Gaston County Commissioners will meet tonight at 6 to consider additional one-time funding for the school district.