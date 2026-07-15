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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC ends personal seat licenses

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT

Charlotte FC is ending personal seat licenses for all stadium sections, effective immediately.

In an email sent to PSL holders, the club said fan feedback showed the licenses created a financial barrier for people interested in becoming season ticket members.

Current members who have paid toward a PSL can receive account credits covering 100% of those payments if they renew. 75% percent would apply toward upcoming season-ticket renewals, with the remaining 25% applied to the 2028–29 season.

A PSL is a separate fee that gives fans the right to buy season tickets for a certain seat. Before ending PSL’s, Charlotte was the only team in Major League Soccer that had the option attached to season ticket holders.

The club also promised improved communication and additional matchday benefits.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte FC
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.