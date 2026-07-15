Charlotte FC ends personal seat licenses

Charlotte FC is ending personal seat licenses for all stadium sections, effective immediately.

In an email sent to PSL holders, the club said fan feedback showed the licenses created a financial barrier for people interested in becoming season ticket members.

Current members who have paid toward a PSL can receive account credits covering 100% of those payments if they renew. 75% percent would apply toward upcoming season-ticket renewals, with the remaining 25% applied to the 2028–29 season.

A PSL is a separate fee that gives fans the right to buy season tickets for a certain seat. Before ending PSL’s, Charlotte was the only team in Major League Soccer that had the option attached to season ticket holders.

The club also promised improved communication and additional matchday benefits.

