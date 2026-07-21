Unemployment numbers dropped slightly in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Commerce said today that unemployment figures slightly dropped last month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, down one-tenth of a percentage point from May and two-tenths from a year ago. The national unemployment rate was 4.2%.

State officials say the number of unemployed people declined by about 4,600 last month. However, the number of people working also fell by nearly 12,700.

Statewide, construction led to job gains with 2,900 new positions, while trade, transportation and utilities lost 3,800 jobs.

Over the past year, North Carolina has added nearly 63,000 jobs, led by growth in the education, health services, hospitality and construction sectors.