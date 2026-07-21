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NEWS BRIEFS

Unemployment numbers dropped slightly in North Carolina

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT

The North Carolina Department of Commerce said today that unemployment figures slightly dropped last month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in June, down one-tenth of a percentage point from May and two-tenths from a year ago. The national unemployment rate was 4.2%.

State officials say the number of unemployed people declined by about 4,600 last month. However, the number of people working also fell by nearly 12,700.

Statewide, construction led to job gains with 2,900 new positions, while trade, transportation and utilities lost 3,800 jobs.

Over the past year, North Carolina has added nearly 63,000 jobs, led by growth in the education, health services, hospitality and construction sectors.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.