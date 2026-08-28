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NEWS BRIEFS

Bank of America Stadium will use new traffic pattern starting today

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT

Fans headed to the Carolina Panthers game tonight at Bank of America Stadium will see a new traffic pattern after major events there. Vehicles will be directed away from the stadium on both sides of Morehead Street. Traffic will not be able to drive toward the stadium between Clarkson Street and South Tryon Street.

Traffic from the north on Church Street will be diverted left onto 3rd Street for quick access to I-277 and Providence Road.

If you park north of the stadium along Graham or Mint streets, including Lot 1, you will be directed to exit and continue north along Graham or Mint. to access I-277 or travel west toward I-77.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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