Bank of America Stadium will use new traffic pattern starting today

Fans headed to the Carolina Panthers game tonight at Bank of America Stadium will see a new traffic pattern after major events there. Vehicles will be directed away from the stadium on both sides of Morehead Street. Traffic will not be able to drive toward the stadium between Clarkson Street and South Tryon Street.

Traffic from the north on Church Street will be diverted left onto 3rd Street for quick access to I-277 and Providence Road.

If you park north of the stadium along Graham or Mint streets, including Lot 1, you will be directed to exit and continue north along Graham or Mint. to access I-277 or travel west toward I-77.