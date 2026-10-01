I-77 interchange project in Fort Mill delayed until 2028

Commuters in Fort Mill will have to wait longer for construction to be completed on York County's most expensive interstate improvement project to date.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that the $165 million project at Interstate 77 and S.C. Highway 160 is now expected to be finished in May 2028.

The project had previously been scheduled for completion in November 2027.

The interchange upgrade is designed to improve traffic flow in one of the region's busiest and fastest-growing corridors. The project has drawn significant attention from residents and commuters who regularly travel through the Fort Mill area.