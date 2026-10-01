Silfab Solar nears restart of panel production at Fort Mill plant

Silfab Solar is preparing to resume full solar panel manufacturing at its Fort Mill facility, including processes that use industrial chemicals, as early as next month, according to The Rock Hill Herald.

The company has completed and submitted the environmental compliance reviews required to restart portions of its manufacturing operation that were halted this spring after chemical releases at the plant.

Silfab plans to provide county and state officials with 72 hours' notice before restarting the process and could do so as early as Oct. 18, the newspaper reported.

Manufacturing at the Silfab facility has been a source of debate in Fort Mill for the past three years, largely because of the industrial chemicals used at the Logistics Lane site, which is near schools and residential neighborhoods.

Concerns from residents and local officials have centered on the plant's proximity to homes and schools, as well as the handling and release of chemicals used in the production process.