Panthers place Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve after both were injured during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson left the game with a groin injury, while Horn suffered a quad injury.

Speaking Wednesday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said both players could be sidelined for about two months, though their recovery timelines remain uncertain.

"Like eight-ish weeks, give or take, could be sooner, could be longer," Canales said. "So it's a big, big swing there depending on how the return-to-play process goes with both guys."

Jackson underwent successful surgery Tuesday. Horn's injury will not require surgery.

Rookie Will Lee and veteran special teams player Akayleb Evans are expected to start at cornerback in their absence.

The Panthers also expect Corey Bullock to start at left guard for Damien Lewis, who is dealing with an elbow injury.

Carolina will host the Detroit Lions in prime time Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium.