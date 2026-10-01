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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers place Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson on injured reserve

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have placed cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve after both were injured during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson left the game with a groin injury, while Horn suffered a quad injury.

Speaking Wednesday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said both players could be sidelined for about two months, though their recovery timelines remain uncertain.

"Like eight-ish weeks, give or take, could be sooner, could be longer," Canales said. "So it's a big, big swing there depending on how the return-to-play process goes with both guys."

Jackson underwent successful surgery Tuesday. Horn's injury will not require surgery.

Rookie Will Lee and veteran special teams player Akayleb Evans are expected to start at cornerback in their absence.

The Panthers also expect Corey Bullock to start at left guard for Damien Lewis, who is dealing with an elbow injury.

Carolina will host the Detroit Lions in prime time Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.