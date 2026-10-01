New NC laws take effect Thursday, including expanded parental leave

Several provisions of bills passed during the General Assembly’s short session took effect Thursday, even though lawmakers have adjourned until after the general election.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that state lawmakers passed more than 50 bills during the summer session. The House and Senate are scheduled to reconvene after the election on Nov. 3.

Among the new laws taking effect Thursday:



State employees can now take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. That's an increase from the previous policy, which provided eight weeks for employees who gave birth and four weeks for other parents.



The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will stop issuing license plate stickers and paper registration cards. State officials say the stickers and cards had become redundant.



A provision in the state budget bill prohibits people from using automated ticket-buying software, known as ticket bots, to purchase event tickets. The law also bans tactics such as using multiple IP addresses and bypassing virtual queues.

