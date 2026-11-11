14 hospitalized after unknown powder exposure at Caldwell County recycling plant
Fourteen people were hospitalized after workers at a Caldwell County recycling plant were exposed to an unknown white powder.
Emergency officials said employees at Prime Recycling became sick after opening packages that released the powder into the air.
Twenty-two people reported symptoms, including breathing problems and burning eyes.
The plant was evacuated, and hazmat crews are working to identify the substance.
Officials have not said what the powder is or how it ended up inside the packages.