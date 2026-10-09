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2026 Charlotte All Pro Dad Experience

2026 Charlotte All Pro Dad Experience

Join Head Football Coach, Dave Canales, at Bank of America Stadium for a Friday night your family will never forget!

It starts when you and your child experience the thrill of stepping onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. You’ll spend the next few hours connecting with your kids – with plenty of fun and interactive family moments plus some practical fatherhood tips to take home and put into practice. You won’t want to miss this memorable Charlotte All Pro Dad Experience, created just for you and your kids.

All Pro Dad Experiences cater specifically to Elementary + Middle school-aged kids.

Bank of America Stadium
Tickets for the whole family start at $35.
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

All Pro Dad
alison@familyfirst.net
https://allprodad.com/
Bank of America Stadium
800 South Mint Street
Charlotte, Florida 28202
olivia.hanna@familyfirst.net
https://allprodad.com/charlotte-all-pro-dad-experience/