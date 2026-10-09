2026 Charlotte All Pro Dad Experience

Join Head Football Coach, Dave Canales, at Bank of America Stadium for a Friday night your family will never forget!

It starts when you and your child experience the thrill of stepping onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. You’ll spend the next few hours connecting with your kids – with plenty of fun and interactive family moments plus some practical fatherhood tips to take home and put into practice. You won’t want to miss this memorable Charlotte All Pro Dad Experience, created just for you and your kids.

All Pro Dad Experiences cater specifically to Elementary + Middle school-aged kids.