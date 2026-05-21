24 Hours of Booty
24 Hours of Booty
Join 24 Foundation in celebrating the silver edition of 24 Hours of Booty, a milestone marking 25 years of changing the course of cancer. Ride, walk, or volunteer July 24–25 at this non-competitive charity cycling and walking event in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood. Funds raised support organizations dedicated to supporting cancer navigation and survivorship programs for those impacted by cancer.
Queens University of Charlotte
75.00 registration free
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
24 Foundation
704-365-4417
Queens University of Charlotte
1900 Selwyn AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28274