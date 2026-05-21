© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

24 Hours of Booty

24 Hours of Booty

Join 24 Foundation in celebrating the silver edition of 24 Hours of Booty, a milestone marking 25 years of changing the course of cancer. Ride, walk, or volunteer July 24–25 at this non-competitive charity cycling and walking event in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood. Funds raised support organizations dedicated to supporting cancer navigation and survivorship programs for those impacted by cancer.

Queens University of Charlotte
75.00 registration free
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

24 Foundation
704-365-4417
https://www.24foundation.org/
Queens University of Charlotte
1900 Selwyn Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28274