2nd Annual Rapha Way Legacy Lap
2nd Annual Rapha Way Legacy Lap
Join the Rapha Way Foundation for our 2nd Annual Legacy Lap, a community wellness walk celebrating health, connection, and the power of coming together. What started as an inaugural vision to unite Charlotte and surrounding area has grown into a beloved tradition, and this year we're inviting even more neighbors, families, seniors, and friends to walk with us.
Charlottetowne Terrace
15
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rapha Way Foundation
(980) 201-9249
info@raphawayfoundation.org
Charlottetowne Terrace
1000 Pearl ParkwayCharlotte, North Carolina 28027