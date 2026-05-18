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2nd Annual Rapha Way Legacy Lap

2nd Annual Rapha Way Legacy Lap

Join the Rapha Way Foundation for our 2nd Annual Legacy Lap, a community wellness walk celebrating health, connection, and the power of coming together. What started as an inaugural vision to unite Charlotte and surrounding area has grown into a beloved tradition, and this year we're inviting even more neighbors, families, seniors, and friends to walk with us.

Charlottetowne Terrace
15
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Rapha Way Foundation
(980) 201-9249
info@raphawayfoundation.org
https://raphawayfoundation.org
Charlottetowne Terrace
1000 Pearl Parkway
Charlotte, North Carolina 28027