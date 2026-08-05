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4th Annual Braille Trail Walk for Independence

4th Annual Braille Trail Walk for Independence

Two miles can go a long way toward building a more inclusive Charlotte. The Braille Trail Walk for Independence represents more than a fundraiser. It’s a family-friendly event promoting community a community designed and open to everyone, regardless of how well you see.

Join us on Saturday, October 3, 2026 for Braille Trail Walk for Independence–our fourth annual event and our inaugural walk on the newly constructed Charlotte Braille Trail.
Your partnership, whether by walking, fundraising or volunteering, fuels Lions Services’ comprehensive services to dismantle barriers for our blind and low vision neighbors. Every step and every dollar raised directly support programs that open doors to opportunity, connection, and choice, including accessible technology tools and training, wellness support, and individualized services. Every dollar raised changes lives and creates opportunities for greater independence.

As you walk the Braille Trail, you’ll experience a unique, multi-sensory path featuring tactile sculptures and fragrant gardens. The trail represents the best of inclusive infrastructure, blending nature, art, and technology into a multisensory experience designed for everyone.

Afterward, celebrate with food, music, and mission engagement moments. Your participation makes you a partner in dismantling systemic barriers for our blind and low vision neighbors. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can thrive.

Lions Services Campus
35.00 per Registration
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lions Services Inc.
704-921-1527
info@lionsservices.org
https://lionsservices.org/
Lions Services Campus
4600 North Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
704-921-1527 ext. 621
agathab@lionsservices.org
https://lionsservices.org