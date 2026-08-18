The 59th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte Wednesday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 22, celebrating nearly six decades of holiday traditions with this year's Sounds of Christmas theme. Explore an unparalleled holiday shopping experience spanning the equivalent of 11 football fields, featuring 400-plus specialty merchants, with more than one-third of the show dedicated to one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasures. Browse festive décor, gourmet foods and unique gifts, then explore beautifully decorated designer rooms, wander through Christmas Tree Lane, step back in time in Olde Towne, visit Santa, enjoy live entertainment on the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage and sample wines from North Carolina wineries in the popular wine pavilion.

Admission & Hours:

Adult Weekday: $20 online in advance ($22 during show)

Adult Weekend: $23 online in advance ($25 during show)

Child (6-12): $12

Children 5 & under: FREE

Sunday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Purchase tickets now at www.southernchristmasshow.com. Online tickets are sponsored by Craft Body Scan.

Special Events: Opening Day on Veterans Day includes a partnership with Veterans Bridge Home honoring veterans and military families. Early Bird VIP shopping morning returns Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8-10 a.m. Girls Night Out returns Friday, Nov. 20, with holiday shopping, giveaways and festive fun.

Parking: On-site parking is $12. Valet parking is available for $25.