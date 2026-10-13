8th Annual Haunted Trail

Join us for a fun, spooky outdoor experience, behind the Matthews Community Center. Since 2018, our Haunted Trail fundraiser has become a beloved community tradition, offering a fun way to support the arts. All proceeds from our ticket sales go directly to Matthews Playhouse, helping us make theatre accessible to everyone. A FREE Halloween Fun Zone includes face painting, party DJ, carnival games, dance contests, trunk or treat, giant outdoor games, Boo Bazaar and much more! A kid-friendly version of the Haunted Trail will take place during the "Not-So-Spooky" hours each evening from 5:30-7:00 pm. The trail will then transform into its signature "Full-Fright" Experience from 7:30-9:30 pm. Food trucks will also be on site. Skip the line with Phantom Fast Passes available, while they last!