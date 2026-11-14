A Christmas Concert with the Charlotte Harp Society
A Christmas Concert with the Charlotte Harp Society
Celebrate the sounds of the season with a free afternoon of Christmas favorites performed by the Charlotte Harp Society. Adult, youth, student, and professional harpists come together in a joyful program for the whole family.
Ballantyne Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
American Harp Society's Charlotte Chapter
704-430-7602
charlotteharps@gmail.com
Ballantyne Presbyterian Church
9925 Providence Rd. WCharlotte, North Carolina 28277
(704) 543-6700