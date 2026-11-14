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A Christmas Concert with the Charlotte Harp Society

A Christmas Concert with the Charlotte Harp Society

Celebrate the sounds of the season with a free afternoon of Christmas favorites performed by the Charlotte Harp Society. Adult, youth, student, and professional harpists come together in a joyful program for the whole family.

Ballantyne Presbyterian Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

American Harp Society's Charlotte Chapter
704-430-7602
charlotteharps@gmail.com
www.charlotteharps.org
Ballantyne Presbyterian Church
9925 Providence Rd. W
Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
(704) 543-6700
https://www.ballantynepres.com/